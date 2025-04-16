Top Esports Stocks To Follow Today – April 16th

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Motorsport Games are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies involved in the competitive gaming industry, including game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms, and esports teams. Investing in these stocks allows individuals to participate in the growth of the rapidly expanding esports and digital entertainment market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT remained flat at $133.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average is $166.86. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 667,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. 162,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $924.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.40. 17,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.81. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

NASDAQ MSGM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 1,085,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

