Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today – April 16th

Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and JD.com are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market drugs and other healthcare products. Their value can be highly influenced by clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent expirations, and market demand, making them potentially volatile but also offering significant growth opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

ABT traded up $5.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.83. 7,243,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,208. The firm has a market cap of $228.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average is $121.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded down $18.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $738.54. 1,194,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $832.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $821.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,985. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.50. 3,357,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,955,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.10. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $372.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,704,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,567,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.23. 798,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $409.85 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.95.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

JD traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,603,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,064,574. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

