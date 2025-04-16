Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Consider – April 15th

IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that are engaged in the development and commercialization of quantum computing technologies, which utilize quantum-mechanical phenomena to process information in fundamentally new ways. These stocks offer investors exposure to an emerging field that promises significant breakthroughs in computing power and has the potential to transform numerous industries, though they often come with higher risk due to the industry’s still-evolving nature. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,642,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,708,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. 11,814,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,567,774. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,870,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,322,563. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Featured Stories