Top Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 16th

Treasure Global, MSP Recovery, MSP Recovery, Applied Digital, AltC Acquisition, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, and Odyssey Marine Exploration are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, often defined within a specific range (commonly between $300 million and $2 billion). These stocks tend to offer higher growth potential due to their smaller size and emerging market position but can also be more volatile and carry higher risk compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Treasure Global (TGL)

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

Shares of TGL traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. 92,235,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,543. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. Treasure Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGL

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Shares of LIFW stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 86,841,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,435. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. MSP Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIFW

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

LIFW stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. 86,841,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MSP Recovery has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIFW

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. 41,212,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,958,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $864.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 5.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. 6,890,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,478,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,262. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPXX

Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX)

Shares of OMEX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 198,123,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,745. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMEX

See Also