Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Trading Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.23 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.47 ($0.26). Approximately 1,214,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 504,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.20 ($0.28).

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 0.6 %

About Touchstone Exploration

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.16. The firm has a market cap of £59.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.70.

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Exploration Inc is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad, with an experienced management and executive team that have a track record of delivering value to shareholders.

The Company’s strategy is to leverage the Board’s extensive oil recovery experience and capability to develop international onshore properties that create shareholder value.

In Trinidad, the Company’s interests in approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights make it one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.