Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,358,700 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 29,587,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 364.8 days.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,123. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.59.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.3504 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMLF. Raymond James raised Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cormark upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

