Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,377 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Enpro by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Enpro by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Enpro by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Enpro by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.46. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.91.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. StockNews.com lowered Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

