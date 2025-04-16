Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,090 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1,515.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.92. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
