Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,601 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after purchasing an additional 751,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company.

