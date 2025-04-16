Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 19.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 107.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.87. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

In related news, insider Douglas D. Strange bought 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.85. This trade represents a 5.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

