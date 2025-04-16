Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 11.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Endava by 33.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP increased its holdings in Endava by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 145,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Endava Price Performance

DAVA stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 162.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. Endava had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

