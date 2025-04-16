Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of CarMax by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity at CarMax
In other CarMax news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CarMax Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.
View Our Latest Research Report on KMX
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.