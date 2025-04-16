Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $15,996,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in US Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,611,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday. Melius began coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

