Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Trane Technologies stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $15.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.91. 802,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.90. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $286.32 and a 12-month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.