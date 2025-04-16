TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein Sells 20,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total transaction of $26,592,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,360.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,337.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,323.23. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,469.83.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

