Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.90 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.52). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.59), with a volume of 6,545 shares traded.
Transense Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.38.
Transense Technologies (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 3.61 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transense Technologies had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 30.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transense Technologies plc will post 11.0073382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
About Transense Technologies
Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.
