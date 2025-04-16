Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.90 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.52). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.59), with a volume of 6,545 shares traded.

Transense Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.38.

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 3.61 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transense Technologies had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 30.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transense Technologies plc will post 11.0073382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Maughan purchased 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £2,686.50 ($3,555.92). Also, insider Nigel Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £3,050 ($4,037.06). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,658 shares of company stock worth $1,623,794. Insiders own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

