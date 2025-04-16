Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $104,463.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,564.56. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,584 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,000.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,723.56. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 188,877 shares of company stock worth $4,147,627 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 720,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 64,744 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

