Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 630 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 106.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 106,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth $813,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APG stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

