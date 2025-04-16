Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Repligen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $126.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average of $146.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -248.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. The trade was a 31.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.64.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

