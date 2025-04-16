Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $46,079,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $4,431,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,044,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,067,000 after acquiring an additional 115,186 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $223.98 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.85.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.11.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

