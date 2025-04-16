Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 121.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Crown by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,095,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after buying an additional 176,959 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $98.46.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

