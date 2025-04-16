Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,591,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,223,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,814,000 after purchasing an additional 305,921 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13,334.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 281,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 279,762 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR stock opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.09 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,819.70. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

