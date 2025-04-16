Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

WMS opened at $104.88 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.