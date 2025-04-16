Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 310 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

LAD stock opened at $290.90 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $405.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.35 and its 200 day moving average is $341.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.91.

In related news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total value of $126,054.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,786.90. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total transaction of $72,128.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $377,219.48. This trade represents a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,246 shares of company stock worth $433,724. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

