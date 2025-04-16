Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

