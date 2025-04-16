Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BILL were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BILL by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 164,182 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4,221.30, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

