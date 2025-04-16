Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.25 and traded as low as $28.21. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 68,063 shares trading hands.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

In other Tri-Continental news, Director Pamela G. Carlton sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $56,682.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154.23. This trade represents a 94.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,315,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $4,214,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 97,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

