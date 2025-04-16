Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $118,407,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,261,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $13,342,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

