True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.0 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TUERF remained flat at $5.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 44 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

