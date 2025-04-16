True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.0 days.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TUERF remained flat at $5.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.
About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
