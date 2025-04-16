TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

TruGolf Trading Up 13.9 %

TruGolf stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.74. TruGolf has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUG. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of TruGolf in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Singular Research upgraded TruGolf to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

TruGolf Company Profile

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

