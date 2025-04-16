Truist Financial Cuts Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $82.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

NYSE NSP opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.67. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 99.59%.

In other Insperity news, Director Ellen H. Masterson bought 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,479. This represents a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,217,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after acquiring an additional 167,560 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Insperity by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,484,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,423,000 after acquiring an additional 312,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,332,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,248,000 after acquiring an additional 71,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,326,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

