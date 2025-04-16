TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.40 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 113.10 ($1.50), with a volume of 971969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.40 ($1.47).

TwentyFour Income Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £846.97 million and a PE ratio of 0.98.

TwentyFour Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.07 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. This is a boost from TwentyFour Income’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. TwentyFour Income’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

About TwentyFour Income

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities.

