Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $174.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.70 and a 200-day moving average of $214.44. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $267.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

