Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,434,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,408,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,332,000 after buying an additional 6,371,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,908,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,346,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after acquiring an additional 669,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kyndryl

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.