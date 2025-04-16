Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

