Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TSN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

