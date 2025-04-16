U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG) Short Interest Update

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the March 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

U-BX Technology Price Performance

Shares of UBXG opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. U-BX Technology has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $567.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

About U-BX Technology

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

