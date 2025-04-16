U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,438 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of USB opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

