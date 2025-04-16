U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Unloaded Rep. Carol D. Miller

Representative Carol D. Miller (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in U.S. Bancorp stock on March 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MATT MILLER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Carol D. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on 3/10/2025.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $686,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 415,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

About Representative Miller

Carol Miller (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Miller (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race was identified as a 2018 battleground that might have affected partisan control of the U.S. House in the 116th Congress. Incumbent Evan Jenkins (R) did not seek re-election in 2018, leaving the seat open. In the campaign, Miller emphasized her endorsement by President Donald Trump (R). Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., said, “Carol is pro-coal, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-Trump through and through, and is prepared to tackle the opioid epidemic that’s affected countless West Virginians.” Miller also supported the construction of a wall on the southern U.S. border and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).

Miller is a former Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing District 16 from 2006 to 2018.

Miller has also worked in real estate and owns a bison farm.

Carol Miller was born in Columbus, Ohio. Miller graduated from Bexley High School in 1968. She earned a B.S. from Columbia College in 1972. Her career experience includes owning and operating Swann Ridge Bison Farm and working as a real estate manager.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.