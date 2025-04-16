UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.12.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.1% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 80,089 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.