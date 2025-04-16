UBS Group Lowers Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target to $9.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. 128,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,874. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.41. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $109,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,855.04. The trade was a 53.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $520,219.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,420.72. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 783.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

