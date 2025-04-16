UBS Group Lowers Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target to $22.50

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Finance of America Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOA

Finance of America Companies Stock Performance

Finance of America Companies stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. Finance of America Companies has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $210.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of ($105.62) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.61 million. Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Finance of America Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Finance of America Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Finance of America Companies

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.