Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Raised to “Buy” at Redburn Atlantic

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $259.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $220.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 16.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $16,680,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Union Pacific by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 52,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

