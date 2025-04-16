United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,689 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ROP opened at $567.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.16. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.73.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

