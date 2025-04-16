United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys 154 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.70.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,358.07. The trade was a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

