United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $19.03 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,917 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 94,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

