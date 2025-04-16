United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,965 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,965 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

