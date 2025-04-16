United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $2,289,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 43.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Workday by 5.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $233.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.70 and a 200-day moving average of $252.65.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa America raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

