United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 71,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.0 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 3,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,150,000.00 and a beta of 0.61. United Internet has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

