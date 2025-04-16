Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 647.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Unity Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $92,035.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,415.84. This represents a 17.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $77,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,472.64. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,791 shares of company stock worth $380,669. 29.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $409.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.80. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $51.22.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $29.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

